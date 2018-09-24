Listen Live Sports

Driver finds baby crawling across busy road; child unharmed

September 24, 2018 3:26 pm
 
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a baby girl found crawling across a busy New Jersey street was unharmed after a neighbor and passing motorist came to her aid.

The child was spotted around 5 p.m. Saturday in Lakewood.

The motorist, Cory Cannon of Eatontown, told the Asbury Park Press he saw the girl on Joe Parker Road and initially thought she was a toy. But when he saw the child moving, he got out of his car to stop traffic.

At that same time, a neighbor got the baby and returned the child home.

Authorities say the baby may have left through a door that was left open by an older sibling. A woman at the home called the matter “an accident.”

It wasn’t clear how long the child was on the roadway.

The case remains under investigation.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

