Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Driver seen on video speeding around bus is arrested

September 13, 2018 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a video showed him speeding through a yard and around a school bus that had its stop-sign arm extended as children boarded the bus near a suburban St. Louis elementary school.

KSDK-TV reports that police say the 52-year-old man blamed a mechanical failure for swerving around a car that was stopped for the bus Wednesday morning in Ballwin. The car is seen going up on a sidewalk and around the bus on video that the Parkway Schools posted on Facebook .

The motorist was released from custody on traffic summonses and the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office. The district said on Facebook that “it could have been tragic” had students been headed to the bus from nearby houses.

___

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman