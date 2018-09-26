Listen Live Sports

Father charged with beating toddler, gluing mouth, eyes shut

September 26, 2018 11:40 am
 
ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A father suspected of gluing shut the eyes and mouth of his 1-year-old daughter has been arrested in West Texas.

El Paso County records show 29-year-old Johnnie Lee Carter is being held Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

On Sept. 16, Odessa police called to a domestic disturbance found the girl with facial injuries and her mouth and eyes glued. According to an affidavit, the toddler’s mother told police that Carter choked and punched the girl then applied adhesive. A super glue stick was found nearby. Carter had fled.

Carter was arrested Monday at a motel in El Paso. He faces extradition to Odessa, some 270 miles (435 kilometers) away.

Online records didn’t list an attorney who can speak on Carter’s behalf.

