Florence becomes a hurricane far out over Atlantic

September 4, 2018 10:46 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Florence has formed far out over the Atlantic, where it doesn’t currently pose a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Tuesday morning are near 75 mph (120 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to start weakening beginning Thursday.

Florence is centered about 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west-northwest near 12 mph (19 kph).

Florence is the third hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.

