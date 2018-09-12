Listen Live Sports

Fraternity sued over ‘Scumbag of the Week’ hazing incident

September 12, 2018 6:35 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida State student is suing a fraternity, claiming he was seriously injured in an April hazing incident.

Attorneys for 20-year-old Nicholas Mauricio filed suit Wednesday against Alpha Epsilon Pi and several of its members.

The suit says Mauricio was elected “Scumbag of the Week” last spring and that meant he had to be slapped in the face by fraternity brothers. Instead of a mild slap, the suit says, he was punched in the face so hard he fell and struck his head. Attorneys say he spent five days in a Tallahassee hospital’s intensive care unit and now is unable to return to school.

Florida State has suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi, and four people face misdemeanor hazing charges.

An Alpha Epsilon Pi national spokesman says the fraternity hasn’t received the lawsuit yet.

