‘Go back to Mexico’ remark leads to hate crimes charge

September 15, 2018 7:00 pm
 
GONZALEZ, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana man has been booked on hate crimes charges after police say he told woman in a store to “go back to Mexico” and then attacked her parents.

Gonzales Police said 60-year-old Robert Ray of Donaldsonville approached the 19-year-old woman and made the comment at a store on Friday.

When her mother, Salome Martinez, told Ray the comment was “not a nice thing to say,” police say, Ray then pushed her to the floor. Police say Ray also hit the woman’s father, Alfredo Buitureira, with his fist and a boot when Buitureira intervened.

Police say Ray also has been booked with two counts of simple battery and criminal damage to property. He was jailed and it’s unclear if bail has been set or if Ray has a lawyer.

