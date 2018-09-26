Listen Live Sports

Harris County to spend more than $14M on flood plain maps

September 26, 2018 2:47 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County has earmarked $14.5 million for updated flood plain maps more than a year after deluges from Hurricane Harvey swamped parts of Houston.

The Houston Chronicle reports commissioners Tuesday accepted $6.5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. The county will add $8 million to hire contractors to create maps expected to be ready by 2023.

Flood maps rely on rainfall data. That information helps determine where homes can be built, insurance costs and sites for flood control projects. The Chronicle reports rainfall data in some area maps hadn’t been updated since 2001 before Harvey made landfall in August 2017.

Houston-area voters last month approved $2.5 billion in bonds for flood control projects.

Officials say Harvey killed 68 people and caused $125 billion in damage in Texas. Some areas are still recovering from the damage.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

