Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Hearing set over media interviews that Chicago officer gave

September 6, 2018 12:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge could soon decide whether to revoke or increase the bond for a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Judge Vincent Gaughan has scheduled a hearing for Thursday. Last week, prosecutors filed a motion that argued Jason Van Dyke should be put in jail or have his bond increased because they said his recent interviews with the media violated a judge’s order not to discuss the case publicly.

Van Dyke’s attorney, Dan Herbert, has said in a statement that Van Dyke did not violate the judge’s order because he did not talk about “evidence” or “the shooting itself.”

Jury selection began Wednesday. Prospective jurors were summoned to court to fill out questionnaires that attorneys will use to pick a jury.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death