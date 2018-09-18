Listen Live Sports

Homeless helper’s benefactor: Case will be ‘crystal clear’

September 18, 2018 11:20 am
 
BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey man under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a homeless good Samaritan says answers are coming in the confusing case.

Mark D’Amico appeared in court Tuesday on unrelated traffic charges. He mostly declined to address the headline-grabbing GoFundMe case , but when a reporter asked if everything would become clear, D’Amico responded, “Crystal clear.”

The Burlington County prosecutor is investigating D’Amico and Katelyn McClure over a GoFundMe page they set up for Johnny Bobbitt.

He’s the homeless man who helped McClure get gas when she became stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last year.

To thank him, she set up the fundraising page. The relationship soured, Bobbitt brought a suit against the couple and prosecutors began investigating.

The couple have denied wrongdoing.

