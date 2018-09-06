Listen Live Sports

Indiana mom charged with neglect in gun death of 2-year-old

September 6, 2018 4:57 pm
 
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police says a 22-year-old Indiana woman is facing neglect charges in the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter .

Gary police said Thursday that Dashana Mattica Fowler faces one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Police say she also faces three counts of neglect of a dependent related to three other children that were present at the time of the shooting Tuesday evening.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead girl as Jayla Miller. She died after being airlifted to a hospital in Chicago, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the northwest.

Fowler was booked into the Lake County Jail. Online court records show no attorney for her.

Fowler’s boyfriend also was questioned after the shooting. He has not been charged.

