Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Jury picked for man charged in radio host’s shooting death

September 13, 2018 8:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A jury has been picked for the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of a New Jersey radio show host in an alleged plot to prevent her from exposing a drug ring.

The 15-member panel — which includes three alternates — was selected Wednesday to hear the charges against Ferdinand Augello. He’s pleaded not guilty in the 2012 shooting of April Kauffman at her Linwood home.

Opening statements are tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Prosecutors say Augello and the woman’s husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Augello is also charged with trying to have James Kauffman killed behind bars. James Kauffman was found dead in his cell in January in an apparent suicide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman