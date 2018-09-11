Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Jury selection delayed in Chicago officer’s murder trial

September 11, 2018 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection for the murder trial of the Chicago police officer who shot black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014 will resume after being called off for a day.

Attorneys who picked three women and two men for the jury on Monday were scheduled to resume questioning prospective jurors on Tuesday but Judge Vincent Gaughan had some scheduling conflicts and the questioning had to be postponed until Wednesday.

Even as attorneys for Officer Jason Van Dyke help select a jury, they’ve asked Gaughan to move the trial out of Chicago because they say the extensive press coverage has made it impossible for Van Dyke to get a fair trial. The judge hasn’t ruled on that request.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries