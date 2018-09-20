Listen Live Sports

Kingpin who trafficked cocaine sentenced to life in prison

September 20, 2018 11:21 am
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say an upstate New York drug kingpin convicted of operating a nationwide cocaine trafficking ring has been sentenced to life in prison.

Federal prosecutors in Rochester say 63-year-old Colin Montague was convicted in June following a seven-week trial. Montague was convicted of multiple charges, including operating a continuing criminal enterprise, drug conspiracy and money laundering.

The judge also ordered a $10 million money judgment against Montague. Prosecutors say the resident of the town of Greece operated a criminal organization stretching to states as far away as Nevada, Arizona and California.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Rochester Police Department uncovered Montague’s organization during a wiretap investigation.

