Kitten named Survivor clings to owner amid flood rescue

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — People aren’t the only ones being pulled from floodwaters in parts of eastern North Carolina inundated by Florence .

Rescuers are helping pets to safety, too, including one aptly named kitten: Survivor.

The News & Observer in Raleigh reported that Robert Simmons Jr. was among those seeking refuge Friday afternoon in New Bern, a city near the coast that’s bordered by two rivers and has been swamped with water.

The newspaper reports Simmons climbed into a rescue boat with Survivor. Photos and video showed the tiny animal drenched, mewing and clinging to Simmons.

Rescuers have been working to get stranded people to safety since the water started rising late Thursday. The city said Saturday that all rescues had been completed, with just over 450 people taken to dry ground.

