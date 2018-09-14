Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Last defendant in large Jamaican lottery scam convicted

September 14, 2018 1:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal jury in North Dakota has convicted a Rhode Island woman in a Jamaican lottery scam that authorities say bilked at least 90 mostly elderly Americans out of more than $5.7 million.

Jurors Friday found 28-year-old Melinda Bulgin of Providence, Rhode Island, guilty of 15 total counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering. Her attorney says he’ll likely appeal.

The case is believed to be the first large-scale Jamaican lottery scam tried in U.S. courts. It began in September 2011, when an elderly North Dakota woman lost her life savings. Authorities eventually charged 27 people. All except Bulgin pleaded guilty or were convicted earlier.

Authorities say Bulgin funneled scam money between the U.S. and Jamaica, taking advantage of cheap flights through her job as an airline customer service representative.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor speaks with media during port call in Guam

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established