Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home

September 21, 2018 8:57 am
 
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The daughter of an 84-year-old woman with dementia alleges in a lawsuit that her mother was repeatedly raped at a suburban St. Louis nursing home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Vivian Colette Green says in the lawsuit filed Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court that she found injuries as she bathed her mother last month indicating she had been raped.

Police Assistant Chief Frank McCall says a possible suspect who also lives at the Christian Care Home in Ferguson has been identified. No charges have been filed because lab results are pending.

The lawsuit says the facility failed to properly supervise residents. It names the owner, along with its management company and the property owner.

The home’s administrator hasn’t responded to an email from The Associated Press.

