Los Angeles house fire kills girl, injures 6 other people

September 8, 2018 10:36 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a house fire in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Cypress Park has killed a 10-year-old girl and left six people hospitalized, including her parents, three siblings and a firefighter.

KABC-TV reports that the fire department says that firefighters arrived at the home around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

A fire official says the mother had managed to push three of the children out of a window. Firefighters found the 10-year-old girl inside. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The conditions of the five surviving family members and firefighter weren’t immediately available.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

