Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man at center of parking dispute shooting speaks from jail

September 4, 2018 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The white Florida man accused in the shooting death of an unarmed black man in a store parking lot has apologized to the victim’s family during a jailhouse interview.

In an interview with Tampa TV station WTSP, Michael Drejka says he was scared during the July incident that left 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton dead.

Video footage from the store shows Drejka initiating the confrontation over the parking space and McGlockton pushing the 48-year-old to the ground. Drejka then pulls a handgun and fires as McGlockton backs away.

In the interview, Drejka said the altercation was not about race and said he is not racist.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

He also said that he wouldn’t change anything about what he did.

Drejka is being held at the Pinellas County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1862: Union troops discover Confederates' Antietam battle plans