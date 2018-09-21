Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged with murder in stabbing death of runner

September 21, 2018 7:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a runner to death while she was near her apartment in the nation’s capital.

News outlets report 23-year-old Anthony Marquell Crawford is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez. Court records say Crawford has a history of paranoia and drug use.

D.C. police say the recently engaged runner was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back while running in her gentrifying neighborhood. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says nothing indicates a confrontation between the two.

Martinez’ mother, Cora Martinez, says she forgives Crawford because “it was evil being incarnated in him.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Crawford’s attorney, Eugene Ohm, says there’s no evidence linking his client to the attack, which authorities say was captured on security video.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation