Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man denies escaping, re-entering prison with illicit items

September 26, 2018 5:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARTBURG, Tenn. (AP) — An inmate denies escaping a Tennessee prison and returning with contraband to sell on the prison’s black market.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 37-year-old Robert Fusco pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the allegations. An indictment says Fusco is among eight people, including two former correctional officers, who were indicted this month in the scheme.

It says Fusco was serving time for aggravated kidnapping when he escaped in January. He was caught sneaking in days later with drugs, cellphones and tobacco. Three other inmates are charged with helping him.

A former president of the local correctional officer’s union, 34-year-old Josh Sexton, is charged with official misconduct. Twenty-nine-year-old ex-correctional officer Megan Cheryl Jones is charged with having sexual contact with Fusco and smuggling.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if anyone has legal representation.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech