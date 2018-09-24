Listen Live Sports

Man pleads not guilty to threatening Globe journalists

September 24, 2018 5:38 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A Los Angeles man has pleaded not guilty to making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe.

Robert Chain made his first appearance in Boston’s federal court Monday.

Chain was arrested last month in California and indicted by a federal grand jury last week. Prosecutors say Chain was upset because the Globe editorial board led a nationwide campaign condemning President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press.

WBUR reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese said prosecutors are investigating whether Chain also made threats to The New York Times and the NFL.

Chain’s lawyer, former acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney William Weinreb, declined to comment. Chain was freed from custody last month after agreeing to pay $50,000 if he violates any terms of his release.

