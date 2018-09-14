Listen Live Sports

Mother, infant, among several killed by Hurricane Florence

September 14, 2018 6:14 pm
 
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A mother and baby killed when a tree smashed into their house are among four deaths caused by Hurricane Florence.

The monster storm felled trees all around Wilmington, causing many more close calls and damaging homes and cars.

Authorities say the woman and her 8-month-old child died when the tree smashed into their one-story house on a residential street east of downtown Wilmington around 7 a.m. The father was hospitalized with injuries.

Elsewhere in North Carolina, one person was killed while plugging in a generator, and a man was knocked to the ground while outside and died.

