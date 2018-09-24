Listen Live Sports

Mother says slain runner to be buried in wedding dress

September 24, 2018 4:28 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of a recently engaged runner who was stabbed to death in the nation’s capital says her daughter will be buried in a wedding dress.

Cora Martinez tells WRC-TV that 35-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez will be buried in the dress she planned to wear at her wedding in two months.

Martinez was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back Tuesday while running near her apartment in a residential neighborhood. Police have charged 23-year-old Anthony Marquell Crawford with first-degree murder in her death.

WTOP-FM reports records say Crawford approached detectives the next day and said officers were accusing him of stabbing a “little girl.” Records say officers hadn’t mentioned the slaying. Records say Crawford has a history of paranoia and drug use.

