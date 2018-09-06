Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

New Jersey man tells Disney greeters he’ll blow the place up

September 6, 2018 8:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say they’ve arrested a New Jersey tourist who told greeters at a Disney World resort that al-Qaida sent him to “blow the place up.”

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old Gregory Lazarchick on Tuesday on a charge of making a false bomb threat.

An arrest report says Lazarchick made the threat on July 21 at Saratoga Springs Resort as employees were asking guests about their day, and then told them he wasn’t joking.

News outlets report Lazarchick later admitted to saying something about al-Qaida when deputies spoke to him. But he said he didn’t remember exactly what he said. He was remorseful and apologetic. No bomb-making materials were found in his room.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Lazarchick’s sister told investigators he suffered a head injury and sometimes says inappropriate things.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death