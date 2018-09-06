Listen Live Sports

Not guilty plea entered for Alaska woman in girls’ deaths

September 6, 2018 3:38 pm
 
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A not guilty plea has been entered for a woman charged with killing her two infant daughters years apart, with the second child’s death occurring shortly after authorities say the mother searched the internet for “best ways to suffocate” and “ways to kill human with no proof.”

Stephany Lafountain of Fairbanks is charged with murder in the deaths of a 4-month-old girl in 2015 and a 13-month-old girl last November. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports her public defender entered the plea on her behalf Wednesday and asked that she now be known legally as Stephany Bilecki, her maiden name.

Police reopened the first daughter’s death after investigating the second death in November. Fairbanks police say they found similarities in the two cases. A grand jury indicted her last week.

