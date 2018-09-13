Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

NRA TV show depicts ‘Thomas & Friends’ in KKK hoods

September 13, 2018 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association’s online video channel portrayed trains from the longtime children’s show “Thomas & Friends” wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods while riding on flaming tracks.

The host of NRATV’s “Relentless” on Friday questioned why the program is adding characters from around the world as it partners with the United Nations to promote sustainable development goals. Dana Loesch wondered how the show could introduce ethnic diversity when the trains have “gray faces.”

The program then showed several engines with KKK hoods.

Mattel, which owns the Thomas the Tank Engine brand, told The New York Times it has always been a priority to promote inclusivity. The company said it denounces any images that convey a message not in line company values.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman