Parents arrested after teen dies following religious fast

September 4, 2018 11:57 am
 
REEDSBURG, Wis. (AP) — A father and mother have been arrested in southern Wisconsin after their teenage son died and another child was hospitalized following what the father described as a weekslong religious fast.

Reedsburg Police Chief Timothy Becker says the father went to the police station Sunday to report the death of his 15-year-old son. When police arrived at the family’s home they found the dead teen and an extremely emaciated 11-year-old boy.

The mother was also found to be emaciated.

Becker says the father told police he was a minister and that the family had started a religious fast July 19.

Becker says police do not believe the father is a minister. He says the younger boy remains hospitalized in Madison.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

