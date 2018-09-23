Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Passenger airlifted from cruise ship off Nantucket island

September 23, 2018 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A passenger suffering a possible stroke aboard a cruise ship had to be evacuated by helicopter off Nantucket.

Coast Guard video shows an aircrew from Coast Guard Station Cape Cod hoisting the 78-year-old man, strapped onto a stretcher, from the Norwegian Escape and up into a Jayhawk helicopter. The ship’s crew notified the Coast Guard about the man’s condition Saturday evening. The unnamed man and a nurse were air-lifted and transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Coast Guard officials say the man was in stable condition at the time of the transfer.

The 1,069-foot-long ship was about 40 nautical miles south of the Massachusetts island at the time. In audio from the rescue, a male voice from the cruise ship thanks the Coast Guard crew, saying, “as always, an amazing operation.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke