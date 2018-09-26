Listen Live Sports

Pennsylvania’s high court hears argument from unnamed clergy

September 26, 2018 11:54 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for the nearly two dozen clergy whose names were withheld from a sweeping grand jury report into child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses say their names should remain redacted.

Those lawyers told the state Supreme Court on Wednesday that there is no way to give those priests due process now that the grand jury has ended. The redacted report released in August detailed allegations of abuse against more than 300 priests.

The Supreme Court scheduled the arguments to determine whether there was a remedy for those priests who had not gotten an adequate chance to appear before the grand jury. The attorney general’s office says it could convene a second grand jury to specifically consider allegations against these priests or reconvene the previous grand jury at the court’s discretion.

