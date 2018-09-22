Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Peruvian national linked to atrocity arrested in West Texas

September 22, 2018 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Federal authorities say a former Peruvian Army sergeant has been apprehended in Texas on human rights violations for his alleged involvement in the 1991 killing of 15 villagers in the South American country.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Friday that agents arrested 48-year-old Dennis Wilfredo Pacheco-Zambrano in the West Texas city of San Angelo.

A division of ICE that tracks human rights violators and war criminals provided a tip that led agents to begin searching for Pacheco-Zambrano in the San Angelo area. He was taken into custody Monday.

ICE officials say Pacheco-Zambrano is wanted for participating in a military operation in Santa Barbara, Peru, that involved the torture, rape and killing of villagers there. ICE says the incident became known as the Santa Barbara Massacre.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established