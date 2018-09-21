Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police probing deaths of 4 in Nevada home as murder-suicide

September 21, 2018 8:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police in the Las Vegas-area city of Henderson say they are investigating as a murder-suicide the apparent shooting deaths of a man, a woman and two boys, ages 15 and 5, whose bodies were found in a burning home.

The names of the dead were not immediately made public by the Clark County coroner.

Henderson police Lt. Kirk Moore said Friday they were found Thursday evening after officers arriving to neighbors’ reports of gunshots found the house on fire.

Firefighters quickly doused flames and discovered the bodies. Moore said it did not appear that fire caused the deaths.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The relationship between the four was not disclosed. Moore told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it looked like the 27-year-old man killed the 35-year-old woman, the two children and then himself.

The modest two-story home is in a residential tract off Interstate 11 in southeastern Henderson, a suburban city of about 300,000 people some 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of downtown Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation