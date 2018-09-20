Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Police: Cocaine, heroin found hidden inside onions in truck

September 20, 2018 3:01 pm
 
NETCONG, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities have seized 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of cocaine and heroin they say was hidden inside a shipment of onions in a tractor-trailer.

Morris County prosecutors say the drugs and more than $100,000 in cash were found during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Netcong.

They say the truck driver, 44-year-old Vantwuan Williams of Victorville, California, gave the officer multiple fake names. Williams and 57-year-old Earl Haggens, of Los Angeles, were both arrested after the drugs and cash turned up during a search of the truck.

Prosecutors say the drugs are valued at more than $1 million.

Both men are charged with possession and distribution of the drugs and financial facilitation of criminal activity. Williams was also charged with hindering apprehension.

It wasn’t known Thursday if either man has retained an attorney.

