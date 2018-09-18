Listen Live Sports

Police: Gas station worker stops sexual assault on customer

September 18, 2018 2:17 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police say a gas station employee in South Carolina has stopped a man from sexually assaulting a female customer.

Police tell The Greenville News the convenience store clerk struck Xedrin Kilgore and subdued him until police arrived.

Police and online jail records say Kilgore has been charged with second-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Records show Kilgore was in jail on Monday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Police say the employee exited the store and began hitting Kilgore after a woman said the suspect had fondled her inside. According to authorities, she told police that the man followed her to her car after she left the store and continued to threaten and attack her until the clerk intervened.

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com

