Police: Man buried dog because it didn’t get along with cat

September 11, 2018 3:06 pm
 
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is accused of burying his dog alive because it wasn’t getting along with his cat and he could not find it a new home.

Richard Piquard was arraigned Tuesday on an animal cruelty charge in Uxbridge District Court and freed after posting a $1,000 bond.

The 24-year-old Northbridge man ignored reporters who requested comment from him outside the courthouse. According to a police report, he said he thought the dog was dead when he buried it.

Prosecutors say the Shih Tzu, named Chico, was found alive Sunday in a shallow grave, but had to be euthanized because of its injuries.

The woman who found the dog told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette that a large rock had been placed on top of the animal.

Piquard is due back in court Oct. 26.

