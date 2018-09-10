Listen Live Sports

Police: Man offers to ‘buy’ teen girl from parents

September 10, 2018 4:57 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A New Hampshire man who authorities say offered cash to “buy” a 13-year-old girl from her parents before grabbing her arm in an attempted kidnapping has been ordered held on $7,500 bail.

The judge also said Monday that if Alfred Patterson posts bail, he must stay out of Massachusetts and away from the victim and her family.

Police say Patterson, of Raymond, approached the family near Faneuil Hall about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

After making the offer to “buy” the girl, police say he grabbed her by the arm and attempted to drag her away. The child’s father intervened and the man ran away. The man was apprehended nearby.

Patterson’s attorney, Patrick Colvario, said the man has cognitive issues and may not have known the girl was underage.

