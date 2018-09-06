Listen Live Sports

Police: Man tried to kill officer with knife, shotgun

September 6, 2018 4:08 am
 
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky man stole from a tractor supply store and then tried to kill an off-duty police officer who attempted to detain him.

WKYT-TV reports 45-year-old Allen Combs was arrested on charges including robbery and attempted murder of a police officer. A Hazard police release says Officer Johnny Begley noticed Combs leaving the store without paying Wednesday afternoon.

It says Begley told the store, followed Combs outside and identified himself as a police officer. It says Combs then armed himself with a knife and Begley used “force necessary to disarm” him. It says Combs then tried to grab a sawed-off shotgun from his truck, but Begley was able to detain him until on-duty officers arrived.

It’s unclear if Combs has a lawyer.

Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com

