Police: New York man fatally shot on Tennessee interstate

September 2, 2018 3:53 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting of a New York man during a car chase on Interstate 40.

Metropolitan Nashville Police say 21-year-old Eliezer De la Cruz of Yonkers, New York, was killed in the shooting Saturday while his friend suffered a broken leg when their rental vehicle crashed east of Nashville.

The police statement says the vehicle contained thousands of dollars in cash and was being chased on the interstate by two other vehicles. After shots were fired, police say, the vehicle exited the interstate, lost control and crashed. De la Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

The statement says De la Cruz and his friend flew into Nashville on Thursday.

