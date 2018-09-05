Listen Live Sports

Police: School worker allegedly made threat, had gun in car

September 5, 2018
 
NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut high school cafeteria worker was found with a rifle in his car and allegedly made a threatening comment to a co-worker.

Authorities increased their presence at the school.

Sixty-nine-year-old Leslie Delaney was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and second-degree threatening. Police say Delaney told a co-worker at Norwalk High School on Aug. 30 that if the co-worker saw him in Army fatigues on school grounds, they should leave.

Police were alerted Tuesday. Delaney was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. Officers later checked his car and found an unloaded rifle in his trunk.

Delaney told police he was just joking.

Police say there is no immediate threat, but have increased their presence at the school as a precaution.

