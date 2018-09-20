Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Teacher urged preschoolers to fight, posted video

September 20, 2018 10:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a teacher encouraged young children to fight at an Ohio preschool and posted a video of the brawls online.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 30-year-old Chavay Williams, of Columbus, was charged Wednesday with 21 counts of child endangering.

Court records say Williams posted a video on Snapchat in June showing children fighting at Playtime Pre-School. The video, captioned with words like “knock out” and a boxing glove emoji, shows children crying and trying to escape a fenced-in playground during the fights.

Williams was fired after police and Playtime learned of the video. She told detectives she wanted to show parents how their children acted.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A Franklin County Municipal Court official said Thursday that Williams has no attorney on record. No publicly listed phone number could be found for her.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation