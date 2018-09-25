Listen Live Sports

Police: Woman hid mother’s body, wanted to see it decompose

September 25, 2018 6:16 pm
 
ENFIELD, N.C. (AP) — Police have accused a North Carolina woman of keeping her mother’s body at home for months, saying she wanted to see the stages of death.

Enfield Police Chief Tyree Davis said on his Facebook page Tuesday that 69-year-old Donna Sue Hudgins told a funeral home that 93-year-old Nellie May Hudgins had died but she didn’t know where emergency responders had taken her mother’s body. Funeral home workers couldn’t find the body, either, but they alerted police who went to the home and found the woman’s decomposing body.

Investigators said Nellie May Hudgins’ body had been in the home for several months before Donna Hudgins told relatives she had died.

Donna Hudgins is jailed on $5,000 bond on a charge of felony concealment of a death. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

