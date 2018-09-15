Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Pot bundles wash ashore Florida beaches

September 15, 2018 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (AP) — About 100 pounds of marijuana have washed ashore beaches on Florida’s Atlantic coast this week.

Authorities say the bundles of marijuana have washed ashore over several days in Volusia, Flagler and St. John’s counties, along the central-north part of Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Federal agents were expected to collect the drugs from the local law enforcement agencies as they investigate where they came from.

Authorities say at least one man was arrested for trying to take the marijuana.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that when deputies questioned Robert Kelley, he told them he was just holding the marijuana until law enforcement arrived.

He was charged with possession of marijuana and released on $2,500 bail.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus