The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Prosecutors want 89-year sentence in firefighters’ deaths

September 19, 2018 1:22 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors are requesting an 89-year prison term for a woman who set fire to a nail salon resulting in the deaths of two Kansas City firefighters.

Forty-six-year-old Thu Hong Nguyen is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. She was convicted in July of six counts including second-degree murder, arson and assault.

Firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh died when a wall collapsed on them as they fought the fire in October 2015. Two other firefighters were seriously wounded.

The Kansas City Star reports that prosecutors are asking the judge to make Nguyen serve consecutive sentences for each of the counts.

Prosecutors portrayed Nguyen as a woman with a history of burning businesses for insurance money. Nguyen was also convicted of arson in a fire at another nail salon in 2013.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

