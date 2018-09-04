Listen Live Sports

Report: Meteorologist hurt anchor in bar fight over spouse

September 4, 2018 7:45 am
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police report says a West Virginia TV anchor who was injured in a fight with a station meteorologist told authorities the fight was over her husband.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported Tuesday the Charleston police report says WSAZ-TV on-air forecaster Chelsea Ambriz and station anchor Erica Bivens were at a bar last week when the fight started.

The report says Bivens told police Ambriz was flirting with her husband, and a confrontation between the two women ended in a fight.

Ambriz is accused of shoving Bivens, causing the anchor to suffer a fractured skull and ruptured ear drum. The 26-year-old is charged with misdemeanor battery.

It’s unclear if Ambriz has a lawyer to contact for comment. The station declined to comment due to an ongoing investigation into the fight.

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

