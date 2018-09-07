Listen Live Sports

School bus driver has 2 mishaps on 1st day of classes

September 7, 2018 8:57 am
 
HORICON, N.Y. (AP) — The first day of school wasn’t a good one for a school bus driver in upstate New York.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports the driver for the North Warren Central School District in the Adirondacks was transporting students on the first day of classes Wednesday morning when the rear of his bus hit a pickup that was parked in a driveway.

The driver kept going and didn’t notify police or school officials. State police investigated but didn’t issue any tickets.

A parent of one of the students on the bus say the same driver hit a low-hanging wire while taking students home that afternoon.

The school district’s superintendent says the driver submitted to drug and alcohol testing as required. The results haven’t been released.

The school official says the driver wasn’t on duty Thursday.

