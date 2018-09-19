Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: 2-year-old kills self with gun left on counter

September 19, 2018 1:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 2-year-old has fatally shot himself with a handgun that was left on a counter in a Livingston Parish home.

The Advocate quotes Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard as saying the boy was found with a gunshot wound to the face Monday and declared dead at a hospital. Ard says in a release that a preliminary investigation indicates the toddler climbed onto a stool, grabbed the handgun off the counter and pulled the trigger.

Authorities haven’t released the child’s name. Authorities also haven’t released information about who owned the gun or who was home at the time of the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. The newspaper says this is one of several fatal shootings involving Louisiana children and unattended guns this year.

___

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation