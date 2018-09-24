Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Sheriff: Florida deputy kills wife, himself, leaving 4 kids

September 24, 2018 11:18 am
 
LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot his wife and then killed himself in Florida early Monday, leaving four children in their home.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says a 14-year-old ran from the home and called 911 after hearing an argument and a gunshot. He said the children weren’t physically hurt.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister identified the deputy as 39-year-old Kirk M. Keithley, a nine-year veteran of his department. The Tampa Bay Times says the Pasco sheriff’s office identified the victim as his 33-year-old wife, Samantha Keithley.

Nocco said his deputies had not previously been called to their home in Land O’Lakes.

Chronister said Keithley was reprimanded in 2016 for “misuse of communications facilities” and received a letter of counseling after an “avoidable traffic crash” in 2011.

