South Dakota pet store owner facing animal neglect charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The owner of a South Dakota pet store that was raided by authorities last month is facing more than 200 charges of animal cruelty and neglect.

Animal control officers acting on an anonymous complaint say they found 36 dead animals and squalid conditions at the Pitter Patter Pet Store in Rapid City, which still needed permits to open for business. They seized 90 living animals, including dogs, cats, hamsters and guinea pigs in the Aug. 16 raid. Authorities haven’t said what animals were found dead.

The Rapid City Journal says 38-year-old Marinda Parks now faces 203 municipal charges. Her attorney, Timothy Rensch, says the only dead creatures were cockroaches, goldfish and snails. Rensch says Parks is being portrayed as a villain, but is actually a kind person who loves animals.

___

Advertisement

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.