Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Students take control of bus after driver passes out, dies

September 7, 2018 6:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEALY, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas school district says three students took control of a moving school bus after the driver became unconscious and later died.

The Sealy school district said Friday that bus driver Gerald Gardner had just picked up students at a junior high school and was leaving the campus when he lost consciousness. The three students took the wheel and safely parked the bus.

District officials say three other individuals arrived at the scene and performed CPR on Gardner after taking him off the bus. Gardner was later pronounced dead. A cause of death was not immediately known.

In a statement, the school district says it was “extremely grateful” for Gardner’s years of service.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Sealy is located about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) west of Houston.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death