Suspect wanted in brutal bat attacks on homeless men in LA

September 17, 2018 8:31 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking for a robber who beat three homeless men with a baseball bat, leaving them in critical condition.

Police say he approached the men before dawn Sunday as they were sleeping in building alcoves or stairwells at two downtown Los Angeles locations.

Police say the attacker bludgeoned the men, then ransacked their pockets and their belongings. The victims haven’t regained consciousness and remain hospitalized with severe head injuries.

Investigators say the suspect is also believed to be homeless, based on his appearance. Surveillance video showed him rummaging through trash cans as he walked around the area.

He’s described as being of medium height in his 30s. He wore a blue baseball cap and cargo pants and has a distinctive bow-legged gait.

___

Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/

