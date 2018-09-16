Listen Live Sports

Suspicious vehicle closes part of Phoenix airport terminal

September 16, 2018 12:03 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport say parts of a busy terminal have been shut down as police investigate a vehicle that was left unattended.

Authorities say a suspicious vehicle was parked outside early Sunday and its owner could not be found.

An airport spokeswoman says the pre-security area in the east side of Terminal 4 was evacuated and three of the four security checkpoints at the terminal have also been closed.

The Sky Train also has stopped dropping passengers off at the terminal as authorities investigate the situation.

It’s unclear if any flights have been affected and when the terminal will be re-opened.

